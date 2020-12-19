‘We are taking the chance:’ How cluster is impacting travel

A KURANDA family cut off from loved ones for 12 months boarded a flight to the NSW capital on Friday with fingers crossed the latest COVID outbreak doesn't end with the declaring of greater Sydney as a COVID hot spot.

Elise and David Springett, with 22-month-old daughter Summer, planned to spend Christmas with family in Camden, just outside Sydney.

"We only heard about it this morning on social media. We didn't watch the news last night, so we saw it this morning and sort of thought: 'Where is it? How risky is it?'" Ms Springett said yesterday.

"Because we are not staying in Sydney I'm hoping we will be fine and they don't lock down Greater Sydney. We are going to take the chance and go see the family for Christmas."

However, Ms Springett had thought about a 14-day hotel quarantine.

"With a toddler it would be a nightmare; we are really hoping (the lockdown) doesn't happen," she said.

If the border does snap shut to Greater Sydney again, Ms Springett hopes she will be able to self-isolate at her mother's house before boarding a flight back to the Far North.

"We haven't seen my family for over a year now because of lockdown and with her (Summer) being only two that's a long time," she said.

"We are taking the chance and hoping it doesn't spread to Greater Sydney.

"But it is a bit worrying. It's all happened so quickly this morning we haven't had much time to think about it.

"It's just going to be chaos if they shut down Greater Sydney over Christmas. It's a decision they wouldn't make lightly, I would imagine."

Originally published as 'We are taking the chance:' How new cluster is impacting travel