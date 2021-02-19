Menu
A long list of text messages between Labor MP Mark Turner and the woman he had an affair with have been obtained.
Politics

‘We had some dodgy coke. It burned our sinus membranes’

19th Feb 2021 11:44 AM
LABOR MLA and decorated former cop Mark Turner seemingly appeared unconcerned over the revelation of his lover's use of a bad batch of cocaine which left her mate hospitalised for three days, text messages have revealed.

The long list of messages have also been obtained by elite police detectives from the Special References Unit as part of an ongoing two-month police investigation.

Here are selected excerpts from the message exchange, which have also been obtained by the NT News.

 

■■■

 

Woman: "(name removed) is in hospital."

Turner: "That's no good. You OK?"

Woman: "Yeah we had some dodgy coke. It burned our sinus membranes and our tummy lining."

Turner: "That's no fun."

Woman: "(name removed) had way more than me."

Woman: "That was 3 days ago. I got better in 24 hours, she got sicker and had to go on a drip".

Turner: "Loving (sic) the dream lol"

 

■■■

 

Woman: "I like the idea of you in my bed.

Turner: "Me too!"

 

■■■

 

Woman: "I would be your shits and giggles secret mistress for as long as you like".

Turner: "What's your address I'll call a cab. If you are OK with that?"

 

■■■

 

Woman: "I'm having a hot shower right now to wake up".

Turner: "So can I still put my c*** in your mouth?"

 

Originally published as 'We had some dodgy coke. It burned our sinus membranes': woman's text to Labor MLA

