We have a winner in Miz Leonie

BEST IN STATE: Leonie MacCartie (centre) with centre manager Dani Vickery (left) and area manager Kelly Halles with some of the Tadpoles kids.

BEST IN STATE: Leonie MacCartie (centre) with centre manager Dani Vickery (left) and area manager Kelly Halles with some of the Tadpoles kids. Alan Lander

COOROY-based Leonie MacCartie has been announced as a State Winner in the Early Childhood Educator of the Year awards.

Lead educator Ms MacCartie, who has worked at Tadpoles Early Learning Centre in Lake Macdonald Drive for the last eight years, only found out she was the winner last Tuesday.

"It was a shock - but a pleasant shock,” Ms MacCartie said.

And now she has to work herself up to attending the awards ceremony on June 15, as part of a three-day professional development event which culminates with the national winners announced at a gala awards ceremony.

"I'm very nervous [about that],” Ms MacCartie said.

"I have to put in a submission, and there are additional criteria and questions.”

The best quality she has to offer is her passion.

"I am pretty passionate about my job,” she said.

"I genuinely love what I do.

"That shines through.”

The Lifelong Learning School Readiness program offered in Ms MacCartie's kindergarten class provides vital social, emotional, academic and physical preparation to children before they begin school. Ms MacCartie's extensions of the program include "bush kindy”.

Tadpoles is an approved Lifelong Learning centre owned and operated by Affinity Education Group.

While her fellow educators at Tadpoles Cooroy will be cheering her on for the awards ceremony, the wider Lifelong Learning Centres community has also joined in sharing their congratulations.

Affinity CEO Tim Hickey said it was wonderful to see Ms MacCartie recognised for going above and beyond in providing high quality care, education and personal support to the families in her community.

"It takes a village to raise a child and Leonie and her team demonstrate their genuine love and dedication to giving the children in their care the best possible start in life,” he said.

The Australian Family Early Education & Care Awards are Australia's biggest awards for the early years education sector celebrate the leaders and services in Australian communities that are committed to the growth and development of those in their care.

Nominations for the awards are accepted from family, friends, colleagues and parents with children in care.