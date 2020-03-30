“We have flour, butter, eggs”: Noosa wholesalers sell to residents

WITH most Noosa restaurants and cafes now closed, Noosaville-based food wholesalers Markris have had to react quickly.

The company, which has been operating in the region for more than 25 years, normally supplies directly to restaurants and cafes.

Now they’re delivering to residents and operational manager Nick Cole said Markris had plenty of stock in the warehouse that needed to be sold.

“We have flour, butter, eggs … we have got a lot of big tins of products and everything the supermarkets used to have, but in bulk,” he said.

“We’re trying to get the word out that we’re open.”

While there’s not a whole lot of demand for a 10kg tin of pineapple, Mr Cole said there were plenty of other items on offer via the website.

“The general public has access to our complete range which is online at mymarkris.com.au.”

Without their main source of income – restaurants – last week was a tough one for the family-owned business and they had to let some staff go.

But they are hoping that with the support of the public, they can keep their doors open and re-hire workers.

“Our aim is to try to be able to get those staff members back on board … there’s a lot going on at the moment.”

Mr Cole said his parents, the owners of the business, Neil and Jane Cole, returned from Sri Lanka, and “they are in quarantine at the moment”.

“There’s definitely no one here (on site) working who’s been overseas recently.

“We’ve been on the phone, making these big business decisions. It’s hard for them.”

Mr Cole said anyone interested in placing an order should call 5449 9466 and it will be packed and delivered to your door within 48 hours.