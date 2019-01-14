IS fanatics in alleged plot to poison Kate

ISLAMIC State supporters have concocted a sick plot to kill Kate Middleton - by poisoning the food she buys at the supermarket, according to a report published on Sunday.

Terror fanatics have been encouraging each other to tamper with the Duchess of Cambridge's food while communicating on the Telegram messaging app, according to UK newspaper the Daily Star.

"We know what she eats - poison it," read the caption of one image showing the 37-year-old royal with a shopping cart.

The location of the stores where the mum-of-three reportedly shops were also shared.

One vile picture posted on the app threatened Prince George.

The composite image showed the prince holding his father Prince William's hand and standing beside a knife-wielding Islamic State militant with the caption: "Rise of the kuffar" - which translates to "unbeliever."

A security source told the paper that the threats were being taken "very seriously."

"It's a disgusting plot as it involves Kate's young children and hits out at her attempt to live a normal life like any mother wants to," the source said.

Kate is frequently spotted grocery shopping for her family (pictured in 2011).

Intelligence agents believe the threats are linked to messages sent by Islamic State fanatic Husnain Rashid, who was jailed in 2017 for encouraging fellow jihadis to target Prince George, the source said.

"This is not run of the mill Twitter trolling. They are messages that are exchanged globally between jihadis that are often erased very quickly detailing attack plans."

Kate recently surprised shoppers at Christmas at the discount store The Range in Norfolk. She was also spotted stocking up on groceries at the Waitrose supermarket, also in Norfolk.

This story first appeared in the New York Post and has been republished here with permission.