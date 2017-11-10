We put the hard questions

EDITOR'S NOTE:

Candidates are listed in the order of the ballot paper drawn on Tuesday.

** Sandy Bolton, Independent

Do you live permanently in the state seat of Noosa (or within Noosa shire)? Yes.

Are you in favour of maintaining a population cap in Noosa shire? Yes.

What would you do with the Tafe building?

One of my key policies is to reactivate the seriously deteriorating Tafe campus site by working with significant stakeholders to develop a vibrant hub incorporating IT, education, training, hospitality and creative enterprise utilising the Noosa brand.

This will deliver real benefits to Noosa including product, service and job creation.

Do you think Noosa relies too much on tourism as its economic driver?

Tourism is a billion dollar a year industry but, when it slumps, Noosa struggles.

There's been efforts to diversify our economy but not enough support. Focusing on key and emerging industries including health, aged care, IT and education, I'll work with Noosa Council, regional and State to buffer against future downturns.

Do you think national parks should be more commercialised?

Certainly not. National parks are a key part of our natural environment which Noosa is deservedly famous, underpinning our tourism industry.

Further, I want to see our natural assets mapped and assessed to ensure we're managing them according to world best practice, and provide a baseline for effective decision making.

What would you do about traffic congestion around Hastings St?

Noosa Council's been wrestling with this for some years, as with other 'hot spots'.

I will support it in developing solutions which could include park and ride services to Hastings St - which as an icon of Noosa's built environment could host a range of characteristic options. But it's a council responsibility.

What would you do about congestion at Beckmans Rd?

We're all weary of the broken promises Beckmans Rd will be duplicated.

The majors have failed our community.

Using leverage as an independent member, I'll fight tooth and nail to ensure that the existing contract with the State is honoured and we receive the funding it needs to get this done.

Do you think Noosa environmental policies are too restrictive?

The Noosa we have today is due to years of environmental policies that at times have been questioned but which were appropriate visions for generations to come. Successive State Governments have let us down by their failure to ensure that the Noosa River is managed with this Noosa vision in mind.

** Eve Whiteside, Pauline Hanson's One Nation

EDITOR'S NOTE:

The candidate sent responses on Friday morning.

Do you live permanently in the state seat of Noosa (or within Noosa shire)?: No

Are you in favour of maintaining a population cap in Noosa shire?: Yes

What would you do with Tafe Building?

It could be used by a not for profit group. Applicants assume responsibility for up keep and maintenance with little or no charges.

An idea would be to recommission the old Tafe put forward by an astute local identity. I would consider supporting this idea and the steps necessary towards this viable community interactive facil-ity.

Do you think Noosa relies too much on tourism as its economic driver?

Our present Noosa tourism is most certainly delivering a major boost to the economy and we do need to look at sustainability and diversifica-tion.

Issues have been raised from those in the trades and services sectors and the best approach to regain-ing those clients should be considered to reinstall confidence.

Do you think national parks should be more commercialised?

Our National parks should never be commercialised. Public amenities, water fountain, only signage that's necessary and then aesthetically in keeping with the natural environ-ment. These things plus some shaded areas and seating but never advertising material or shops.

What would you do about Traffic congestion Hastings St?

Paid park-ing is not fair for our volunteer life guards so if that was to go ahead those would need to be exceptions.

But a full time shuttle servicers from the J down seems to have worked great for different events the recent Noosa Beach classic car show is a great example.

What would you do about congestion at Beckmans Rd?

We need safety for the school children , cyclist and pedestrians and smoother traffic flow.

A legally binding contract from April 2000 means we have the leverage to make sure that the state builds the new "Tewantin By pass" as the contract reveals that main roads will plan, design and construct it.

Do you think Noosa Environmental Policies are too restrictive?

Our environmental policies are in place to protect, sus-tain and conserve our unique Noosa environment. Various groups work to preserve the beauty that is Noosa.

So no -I do not think Noosa's environmental policies are too restrictive. Maintaining our environmental values has also contributed to our success in the tourism industry.

** Robin Bristow, Reason Party

Do you live permanently in the state seat of Noosa (or within Noosa shire)? Yes.

Are you in favour of maintaining a population cap in Noosa shire? Yes.

What would you do with the Tafe building?

The Tafe should be returned to its original purpose. Mayor Mark Jamieson said if you want to see Brisbane start paying us attention and put money and effort into solving these problems then you need to stop voting for the some old politicians.

Send the Queensland Government a strong message.

Do you think Noosa relies too much on tourism as its economic driver?

The Noosa name is famous around the world as a premier tourist destination and we should continue to develop this wonderful brand.

Other segments of the Noosa economy should be encouraged to grow so they can pick up the slack during any downturn in the tourism market.

Do you think national parks should be more commercialised?

One of the outstanding aspects of the national park is the fact that it is so undeveloped and it should remain the jewel in Noosa's crown. Existing facilities should be protected, well planned and maintained so that they can cope with the increasing number of visitors.

What would you do about traffic congestion around Hastings St?

Apart from encouraging council to continue with free holiday public transport, I have proposed that visitors receive vouchers to rent bicycles.

Let us make Noosa the cycling capital of Australia.

The facilities for cyclists are excellent and its growth as a major form of transportation should be encouraged.

What would you do about congestion at Beckmans Rd, Tewantin?

Just build the bypass. Voting for the same old "very, very mediocre” parties has proved that this won't get things done.

Voters need to send a clear message to the Queensland Government that we have had enough and we want them to take Noosa seriously.

Do you think Noosa's environmental policies are too restrictive?

If anything, they are not restrictive enough - as can be seen by the Eenie Creek disaster.

Our natural beauty is the most important asset of our community.

By slowly chipping away at this finite resource we will eventually be left with nothing.

** Glen Elmes, LNP

Do you live permanently in the state seat of Noosa (or within Noosa shire)? Yes.

Are you in favour of maintaining a population cap in Noosa shire? Yes,

What would you do with the Noosa Tafe?

I would see that it is re-purposed, just as the LNP had always planned to do. The arts based facility it once was, proved not to be viable.

Locals need jobs and our Tafe must teach the necessary skills to get a job and keep it.

Do you think Noosa relies too much on tourism as its economic driver?

Tourism is the foundation of the Noosa economy however we do need to diversify into areas such as teaching, aged care and the health sector in order to grow the local economy and provide a workforce that offers more choices and appeals to more people.

Do you think national parks should be commercialised?

Everyone should be able to enjoy our National Parks and some low impact infrastructure is necessary. It is important to ensure parks are safe and enjoyable to access and to remember that the more people who visit, the greater awareness there will be of the need to protect them.

What would you do about traffic congestion around Hastings St?

While this is a matter for council, my firm view is that the only way to reduce vehicle traffic to a minimum is to provide remote parking away from Hastings St and for shuttle services to ferry people to and from.

What would you do about congestion at Beckmans Rd?

I announced this week that an LNP Government will invest $19 million to bust congestion and improve safety on Beckmans Rd. This will fund the upgrade of the Eumundi-Noosa Rd school section and the intersection at Cooroy-Noosa Rd.

Other safety measures will also be included.

Do you think Noosa environmental policies are too restrictive?

Noosa maintains its position and profile because of its environmental care and credibility.

This is the essence of the Noosa brand; our unique product to sell, and our precious environment to protect and live in.

** Mark Denham, ALP

Do you live permanently in the state seat of Noosa (or within Noosa shire)? Yes.

Are you in favour of maintaining a population cap in Noosa shire? Yes.

What would you do with the Tafe building?

I will work with the Labor government to get the best use of this complex, currently part of the facility is being used for this election, pre-poll, election day and the ECQ office.

The Tafe building could and should be used for education appropriate to the community's needs.

Do you think Noosa relies too much on tourism as its economic driver?

In the past the Noosa area has relied heavily on the tourism dollar. Times have changed, Noosa has changed and we have a mix of industries outside of tourism that can and need development to balance the community income and expenditure base.

A diverse community is a prosperous community.

Do you think national parks should be more commercialised?

Further commercialisation of the national park would detract from the reason to be a national park, that is to protect the environment, fauna and flora found within the park.

I believe it is commercial enough and any further attempt would only degrade what we have already achieved.

What would you do about traffic congestion around Hastings St?

Park and ride, multi-storey car parks in Noosa junction with limited height to not interfere with the Noosa Plan, consulting with the local community for the best solutions to this issue during the high season.

Subterranean car parks in Noosa Junction at three locations and Noosa Lions Park have been suggested.

What would you do about congestion at Beckmans Rd?

The end result would be to duplicate this road, there are short term solutions before the end result.

Have school buses full subsidies for to and from school for the community, this could reduce the flow of traffic by reducing the number of cars at school time until the upgrade.

Do you think Noosa environmental policies are too restrictive?

Environmental policy is there to protect the environment, they are not put there lightly and should be adhered to, this will not only protect the Noosa way of life, but the community as a whole, for now and into the future.

No fisheries habitat downgrade - not now, not ever.

** Phillip Jenkins, Greens

Do you live permanently in the state seat of Noosa (or within Noosa shire)? Yes

Are you in favour of maintaining a population cap in Noosa shire? Yes

What would you do with the Tafe building?

I would create a Small Business Development Centre to teach business, trades, and technology skills which people will carry forward with them through a lifetime of career shifts. We'll focus on making sure people know how to learn new skills. Let's get started!

Do you think Noosa relies too much on tourism as its economic driver?

Yes. Our wonderful natural environment will always attract visitors. It also attracts developers who want to turn our natural beauty into a fast buck. We welcome visitors, but we need strong controls to keep developers and visitors from destroying all that is wonderful about Noosa.

Do you think national parks should be more commercialised?

Absolutely not. Our National Parks already draw visitors from around the world, creating demand for lodging and hospitality services of all kinds, as well as demand for the services upon which those businesses rely. Our National Parks must remain in as nearly natural a state as possible.

What would you do about traffic congestion around Hastings St?

Day trippers driving into Hastings St during the busy season is just stupid. Someone will gripe no matter what but the number of vehicles simply has to be restricted. I favour a system which gives priority short term access to residents so we can get to our beach.

What would you do about congestion at Beckmans Rd?

Plans for solving the problems at both ends of Beckmans Rd already exist. We have to use the balance of power to force the state government to act on that solution. Let's cut congestion further by ensuring safety for cyclists and pedestrians, enabling more people to choose these alternatives.

Do you think Noosa environmental policies are too restrictive?

Absolutely not. Noosa stands out in Australia because we have done a good job of protecting our natural environment. Now every developer wants a piece of it! The hard and never-ending work of protecting our natural environment from exploitation must continue.

** Aaron White, Independent

Do you live permanently in the state seat of Noosa (or within Noosa shire)? Yes.

Are you in favour of maintaining a population cap in Noosa shire? Yes.

What would you do with the Tafe building?

The State Government must immediately hand over Tafe management to Noosa Council so it can be leased to an appropriate employment training provider. Alternatively, given council's recently announced CSIRO partnership, the site could be redesigned as the Noosa Institute of Sustainability, tenanted by CSIRO Data 61 Research Unit.

Do you think Noosa relies too much on tourism as its economic driver?

We must always seek diverse and innovative ways to improve our economy however tourism will continue to underpin our economic success. High- speed broadband is key to improving almost every sector of our economy from health and education, to tech industries and the service sector, particularly in the hinterland.

Do you think national parks should be more commercialised?

Absolutely not and I oppose the state ecotourism strategy that permits development within national parks, eg Elanda Pt. Our fragile and remnant ecosystems must be protected and enhanced as these assets maintain Noosa's world-renowned tourism product. I will always stand with our community to protect Noosa's natural beauty.

What would you do about traffic congestion around Hastings St?

I'd collaborate with council and provide state support for the Traffic Management Plan. After attending numerous meetings on this topic, I've never heard the perfect solution. I'd be lying if I told you I had all the answers therefore I'd listen to the community and support the best initiatives.

What would you do about congestion at Beckmans Rd?

I'd use my leverage as an independent to pursue Beckmans Rd duplication funding in the next budget. The State Plan to dump 9000 more people in Noosa, without adequate roads is outrageous. I'd also work on providing public transport solutions to peak hour traffic on Beckmans Rd and through Tewantin.

Do you think Noosa environmental policies are too restrictive?

I support Noosa Council environmental policies and believe the previous LNP government legislation, resulting in 300,000 hectares a year of land clearing in Queensland, was a disgrace. We have the highest land clearing rate in the developed world and I've actively campaigned against this for several years.