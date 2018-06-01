'We support you, but better look around' festivals told

BEACH VIEWS: The Noosa Food & Wine Festival has made the most of its Main Beach appearances.

NEXT year's Noosa Food & Wine Festival and Noosa Alive have been given in principal approval for temporary permits on Main Beach, but will asked by Noosa Council to look for alternative sites.

But the support of these high profile, Tourism Noosa sponsored events came only after the 11th hour intervention from Cr Ingrid Jackson at the ordinary council.

The recommendation on the council's agenda had been to not approve these two festivals in principal, but instead consider their approval after a review of this year's events.

But even with Cr Jackson's change, the council has voted to retain its push for further discussions with organisers to move these events off the beach.

"I'm very keen to see the use of Noosa's legendary Main Beach be largely protected for beach goers, both locals and visitors alike and for them not to be bothered with disruption to resorts that are located there,” Cr Jackson said.

"I think it's important that council considers carefully any proposals for use of Main Beach for non-water sport activities and this gives us an opportunity to consider that.”

Cr Frank Pardon said they preferred Cr Jackson's motion as the previous motion not to give in principal support to two of Noosa's flagship cultural events was "a bit negative”.

Cr Brian Stockwell said he did not think there was any intention by council not to approve the food and wine festival.

"It (the new motion) makes that clear,” Cr Stockwell said.

Cr Joe Jurisevic said he had no qualms with events on Main Beach, whether they required the use of the beach or the water as core elements "or otherwise”.

"I do have reservations about entire events taking over the entire beach which we've done.

"But I see no reason why the Noosa Food & Wine Festival or Noosa Alive can't have an element of their activities on the beach,” he said.

"For me it's about the management of events.”

Cr Jurisevic was satisfied with the beach use as long as the events were managed by council conditions to minimise the impacts.

Mayor Tony Wellington said this was very much about the management of events and he referred to last year's complaints that were not always "easily managed”.

"Not to suggest that we won't be supporting Noosa Alive on the Main Beach with conditions, nor the food festival on the Main Beach with conditions,” the mayor said.

"It is a complex issue and we do have to deal with each event on its own right and within its own merits.”

He said the Main Beach use policy was "to make sure that we're not ruining the amenity both of the beach and of the visitors who pay a premium” to stay here.

