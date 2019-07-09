'We will continue to support festival': Seqwater

The Lake Macdonald spillway is to be replaced in 2020

SEQWATER said it would continue to support the Noosa Festival of Water at Lake Macdonald, despite major dam spillway works due to start next year.

The 2019 festival took place on June 30, drawing large crowds, but organisers were not sure whether a 2020 event would be able to be held due to the propose major works.

Seqwater is still working through its Impact Assessment Report as well as final design of the planned upgrade.

"This includes community feedback provided during the IAR process," a spokesperson said.

"This work is required to inform the final scope, order and timing of works for the upgrade.

"In addition, given the combined Water Grid dam levels have continued to fall over winter (currently 68 per cent), Seqwater will also undertake an assessment of the region's water supply security by the end of the year as part of finalising the timing of the project.

"Seqwater continues to be a strong supporter of the Noosa Festival of Water and we are keeping festival organisers up to date on planning for the project," the spokesperson said.