‘We will lose houses’ Expert claims Pomona is a fire risk

‘We will lose houses’: State president of Rural Fire Brigade Ian Pike pictured here with Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey believes there are more fires to come.

‘We will lose houses’: State president of Rural Fire Brigade Ian Pike pictured here with Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey believes there are more fires to come.

WHILE much has been learnt from last year’s bushfires at Peregian and Cooroibah, Pomona remains a fire hazard, according to one expert.

“It is a fire danger up there,” Rural Fire Brigade state president Ian Pike said.

“It’s hilly country and there are houses all through it.

“(If a fire starts) we will lose houses.”

Mr Pike believes we haven’t seen the end of the damage from fires on the Sunshine Coast.

And, surprisingly, he believes residents do not appear concerned about the potential dangers.

Mr Pike said areas north of Peregian, including Pomona, were a potential hazard.

The firefighter, who was on the ground fighting the Peregian fire, said he has made Pomona residents aware of the potential fire hazards, but it often falls on deaf ears.

“A lot of it is privately owned properties,” he said.

“We go in there and talk to them, but they don’t care.

“That’s their lifestyle.”

“There are a lot of ‘specialist’ crops growing up in those hills.”

Mr Pike had also spoken with Main Roads to clean up the area surrounding the new highway running through Pomona and remove some of the potential fuel.

“Main Roads, with the new highway, owns a lot of country either side,” he said.

“I am trying to get them to do some sort of clean up.”

The Rural Fire Brigade president said if the worst case scenario was to become a reality a lot of residents would be stranded.

“There are houses in the hills there with only one way out,” he said.

Mr Pike attended the visit from Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey where he acknowledged the brave efforts of all firefighters and SES volunteers during the Peregian fires.

“There has this summer, right across our State and nation, been universal and richly deserved pride in and support for all firefighters – especially the volunteer rural services – and for the SES,” he said.