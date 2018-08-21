Wearing your art on sleeves is this Eumundi fashion

NOOSA artists Yanni van Zijl loves to wear her art inspiration not on her sleeves, but draped around her models.

Ms van Zijl is one of six local artists taking part of Runway Art at launch to be held at Eumundi's Imperial Hotel on Friday, August 31.

This is part of the Sunshine Coast Council's Horizon Festival. designed to bring together acclaimed fashion designers and wearable art masterpieces to present designer workshop stations and fashion parades.

This festival provides the perfect opportunity to give both locals and visitors to the region a taste of what wearable art is and how people can be a part of the much larger Australian Wearable Art Festival, to be held in May 2019.

Ms van Zijl will be joined by locals Faith Tawhai, Karen Jones, Larissa Salton, Lucy Yule and Kait Manchip at the designer stations on the night to work on individual headpieces as well as displaying their own wearable art works.

Pendragron Shoes will also display its wearable art footwear in a static display.

Event curator Wendy Roe is excited to welcome artists, designers and arts appreciators to Eumundi to learn how spectacular this wearable art form can be.

"It is where Gaultier meets Picasso and everything in between,” Ms Roe said.

"We have costume designers, fashion designers, seamstresses and sculptors all getting excited to be part of a national showcase of wearable art and Runaway is a lead-up event educating people on techniques and styles and providing inspiration for works to be exhibited next year.”

For Runaway, some of Australia's most exciting designers will be on hand to inspire people to get started on their entries and will even create pieces live on stage at a cocktail evening presentation.

Peter Dwyer, senior academic of the prestigious Whitehouse Institute of Design and previously fashion design head of Karl Von Busse Institute of Design, will co-present with Cindy Vogels, acclaimed fashion designer to the stars.

"I draw inspiration from what's on hand, thrown out, recycled or just plain fun and I'm always looking for materials that have a sense of authenticity, have their original features or unexpected characteristics,” Mr Dwyer said.

Tickets cost $38. Visit www.horizonfestival.com.