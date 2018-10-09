Menu
Login
A storm is bearing down on Noosa with dark skies and heavy rain.
A storm is bearing down on Noosa with dark skies and heavy rain. Caitlin Zerafa
News

WEATHER ALERT: Storm heading towards Noosa

9th Oct 2018 4:45 PM

A MASSIVE thunderstorm is bearing down on Eumundi and heading towards Noosa, with flash flooding and strong winds predicted.

In Noosaville, the sky has turned dark with rain already falling.

The weather system has already caused flooding at Palmwoods and more than 700 homes further south are without power.

It's a timely reminder as we enter Get Ready Queensland Week (October 8-14).

To get ready, make sure you prepare your home, have an emergency kit and formulate a "what if” plan to reduce your risk during disasters.

Visit getready.qld.gov.au/homepage/

eumundi flooding get ready queensland week noosa noosaville rain storm alert tewantin weather system
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Share your memories of Noosa

    Share your memories of Noosa

    News Photos and stories being sought for new book, 50 Years of Noosa

    • 9th Oct 2018 6:00 PM
    Catalina's big makeover

    Catalina's big makeover

    News River cruiser gets timely summer refit

    Fit, lean and keen

    Fit, lean and keen

    News Noosa couple ripped and ready for stage

    Local Partners