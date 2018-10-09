WEATHER ALERT: Storm heading towards Noosa

A storm is bearing down on Noosa with dark skies and heavy rain.

A MASSIVE thunderstorm is bearing down on Eumundi and heading towards Noosa, with flash flooding and strong winds predicted.

In Noosaville, the sky has turned dark with rain already falling.

The weather system has already caused flooding at Palmwoods and more than 700 homes further south are without power.

It's a timely reminder as we enter Get Ready Queensland Week (October 8-14).

To get ready, make sure you prepare your home, have an emergency kit and formulate a "what if” plan to reduce your risk during disasters.

Visit getready.qld.gov.au/homepage/