Weather expert teaches students to look to skies

Noosa District State High geography students Kurt Cunnington, Joshua Locchi and Lauren Hall learn about the weather. Picture: Bridge Muir

Noosa District State High School Year 12 geography students have enjoyed a deep dive into weather forecasting thanks to some expert advice

They were thrilled to hear from the Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Diane Eadie.

Ms Eadie responded to the students’ weather-related questions in great depth and detail.

Year 12 student Lauren Hall asked why Australia was severely affected by La Niňa and El Niňo, with Ms Eadie explaining it was due to the fact Australia was heavily influenced by sea surface temperatures.

“Warmer water equates to more moisture in the atmosphere, which leads to a greater potential for rain,” Ms Eadie said.

The students were also interested to learn how the bureau predicted the time and location of cyclones.

“The presence of certain tropical waves can have an effect on the monsoon,” Ms Eadie said.

“When the monsoon is active, there is an increased likelihood of tropical cyclone development.”

The students were relieved to learn the bureau did not expect to see a bushfire season as severe as last season.

“That being said, even one bad day can have devastating impacts, and conditions remain dry in the west,” Ms Eadie said.

Lauren also asked whether or not a cyclone could be named in her honour.

Ms Eadie said there were many requests from members of the public and it could take more than 50 years before a name was allocated.

Ms Eadie said her favourite aspect of working at the bureau was watching the weather all day.

“Meteorology is an evolving science, and we don’t have all the answers – that means I am constantly learning new things and being amazed by phenomenon that I haven’t seen before,” Ms Eadie said.

She said she also enjoyed being the one of her friends who knew when to bring an umbrella.