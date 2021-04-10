Menu
Scott Hillier's weekly fishing report
Fishing

Weather gods shine for weekend of fishing

Scott Hillier
10th Apr 2021 9:00 AM
Conditions
After a very wet and windy Easter it looks like the weather gods will be shining this weekend with light winds forecast and fantastic run in the tide thanks to the new moon being on its way.

Species
I expect with all the fresh pouring out of the river mouths the dirty water line will be pretty red hot with bait.

The tuna and mackerel should be on the hunt.

The Grassy Sweetlip around the inshore reefs should also be ready to fire.

Back in the rivers and creeks the mud crabs are on the move after all the fresh water and will be worth chasing.

Josh Leonardi nails a Longtail casting a Samaki lure off Coolum. Picture: Scott Hillier
Methods
The Tuna should respond to metal slugs, plastics, stickbaits and hard body lures.

The key is to locate the fish then concentrate in these areas.

If the dirty water line isn‘t working head out to clean water and look for birds and bust up.

The mackerel will enjoy belting trolled live yakkas, gar or big hard body lures trolled through the bait

The Grassy Lipper love a very lightly weighted whole squid, pilchard or strip bait.

Only use enough weight to just get you to the bottom.

The Muddies are being caught mostly by those soaking them overnight with fresh fish frames and up on the flats out of the main run with these bigger tides.

Spots

Murphys, Blinker, Coolum, Yaroomba and 8 Mile Caloundra

Keep an eye on that forecast we are expecting a bit of a blow later on Sunday.

