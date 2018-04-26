Weather guru predicts cyclone will cross Qld coast

A cyclone could form on Saturday in the Coral Sea.

A cyclone could form on Saturday in the Coral Sea.

A TROPICAL cyclone set to impact Queensland will develop in the Coral Sea in the next fortnight, according to one long-range weather forecaster.

But official Bureau of Meteorology observers are yet to issue any predictions or warnings.

Hayden Walker from Walker's Weather is predicting the cyclone will begin developing late February and cross the coast between North and Central Queensland in early March.

"I'm forecasting a tropical cyclone forming in the latter part of February in the Coral Sea and it should affect the coastline at the beginning of March," Mr Walker said.

"It should make its way south-west … I'm forecasting it will affect the northern districts of Queensland to the Central districts of Queensland."

Mr Walker said it was difficult to predict the velocity and extent of the cyclone, but it could potentially wreak havoc across Queensland.

"I believe it will be substantial category wise, but we will have to wait and see," he said.

Mr Walker in November predicted a cyclone would form in January off the Queensland coast and pose no threat to Australia.

Category One Tropical Cyclone Fehi formed in the eastern Coral Sea near New Caledonia on January 29 and moved south-east sparking a state of emergency along the coast of New Zealand by February 1.

"Everything's on schedule as far as I'm concerned," Mr Walker said.

"Walker's Weather has been going since 1892 and we base our forecasting off sun spot activity.

"I predicted Cyclone Debbie, Yasi, Oswald and Marcia."

Forecaster Sean Fitzgerald said the Bureau of Meteorology were currently monitoring TC Gita near the Solomon Islands and a system moving over the Western Australian coast set to develop into a category three TC Kelvin today.

"March is a bit far out for our weather modelling," Mr Fitzgerald said.

"Weather models other than climate modelling don't go beyond 10 days because of the way it works.

"At this stage it doesn't look like there's anything."