Weather systems combine to soak the Coast

Harry Gillard on the front roll into the Maroochy River before the deluge of rain about to hit the Coast. Picture: Patrick Woods.

Harry Gillard on the front roll into the Maroochy River before the deluge of rain about to hit the Coast. Picture: Patrick Woods.

Tropical Cyclone Imogen has made its presence known on the Sunshine Coast, with showers pushing down the coastline to combine with ones from the southeast.

The Bureau of Meteorology say two weather systems have been at play to deliver widespread rainfall for much of the weekend.

Senior meteorologist Jonty Hall said a middle level cloud that's thick enough to produce its own rain had come down from North Queensland.

Where woman went after positive test at Maleny

COVID-19 testing clinic opens in Maleny

Mr Hall said it was indirectly related to TC Imogen which was pumping rain into the atmosphere and sending it down the coast.

That and southeast sea breezes have combined to soak the Coast in recent days.

"Basically, there's plenty of moisture around to make this patchy rain," Mr Hall said.

Eumundi had the largest total for the region with falls of 22mm since 9am on Saturday, closely followed by Palmwoods (21mm), Yandina Creek (20mm) and Coolum West (20mm).

"It was pretty spread-out," he said.

"Virtually 15mm everywhere across the Coast from north of Landsborough."

Mr Hall said showers would hang around on Sunday but slowly ease as the days progressed and end by Wednesday.

"They will still be around today, but a lot thinner, the more enhanced rain is done and the showers will continue to taper off," he said.

"Expect temperatures to creep back up to normal summer by the middle of the week too."