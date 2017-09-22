WEATHER WARNING: Hail, damaging winds predicted for Noosa

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for Noosa and the Sunshine Coast.

At 2.01pm, BOM released the warning stating thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones during the next few hours across south-east Queensland.

Hail has already occurred at Crows Nest and Gatton as the small but dangerous storm cells move east across the Sunshine Coast.

BOM issued this statement:

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Brisbane, Maroochydore, Ipswich, Moreton Bay and islands, Noosa and Caboolture.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 5pm.

If severe thunderstorms develop in the Southeast Queensland area (east of Dalby from Rainbow Beach to Stanthorpe), a more detailed Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be issued to people in this area.