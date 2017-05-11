Wedding bell blues for couple in love with Noosa wedding spot

NOT HAPPY: Natasha and Thomas fear their Noosa wedding plans are about to be ruined by a council decision.

FROM the happiest day of her life to one of looming despair and possibly $50,000 in financial pain.

Noosa Council's recent decision to not allow wedding drinks to be served on the Noosaville foreshore has impacted devastated bride-to-be Natasha.

The big day for Natasha and Thomas is set down for September 24 at the Noosa Waterfront Restaurant, well past an extended deadline for council issuing special permits to allow the serving drinks in the public park land beside the venue.

The Waterfront operators unsuccessfully requested a November extension of the special permits, to allow their bookings to proceed and minimise cancellations. They also have an online petition which by Friday afternoon had attracted almost 900 signatures.

This was after it was discovered their liquor licence did not cover the small grassed area beside the water which has operated for seven years as an outdoor reception area for drinks.

"This news has caused an immense amount of unnecessary stress and if it was to go ahead, would be entirely devastating and basically ruins all of our plans,” Natasha, who did not want her surname used, said.

The Melbourne woman said this one decision could cost more than $50,000 if the wedding did not go ahead as planned.

"We will lose tens of thousands of dollars of which we have invested into making our big day perfect,” she said.

"With the average flight between Melbourne and Sunshine Coast costing $500 per person those dates, we're looking at $35,000 potentially wasted. This is money that has been committed and that we cannot get back.

"There is also the accommodation we have booked and that our friends and family have booked around the venue.

"Factor those costs in at at least $300 per person per night, there is another $21,000 potentially wasted.”

There are 70 guests flying up to Noosa from interstate as well as family and friends travelling internationally from the UK, Canada, US, Germany and Malaysia.

Natasha said the garden was "imperative to the experience we had planned for our wedding”.

"We will not have another opportunity like this again,” she said.

"The venue was selected based on accessibility and the gorgeous garden area.”

The councillors who voted for the July 21 permit cut-off pointed out that wedding ceremonies can still take place in the park area and the receptions can go ahead inside the restaurant.

Cr Frank Pardon narrowly lost a motion to have the drinks permits extended to September.