Wedding bells set to ring after vote

YES YES: Marriage equality is personal for supporters Emily Hogg and couple Natalie and Chook Carey with daughter Penny in Noosa. Peter Gardiner

AMID the joyous cheers from the pro-marriage equality crowd gathered at the Noosaville riverside park as word spread that the Yes vote had won decisively, same sex partners Natalie and Chook Carey were hearing only wedding bells.

Draped in swirling rainbow colours with celebratory drinks about to pour for the 61.6 percent (38.4 against) approval of their life choice, the Eumundi couple of seven years were banking on being married in the new year.

"It's huge,” Chook said shortly after the Wednesday 9am poll announcement.

"It means with the government acknowledgement it normalises something that's so important to us.

"Our daughters could essentially watch their mothers get married in front of everyone that they love.”

Chook was cuddling 14-months-old daughter Penny while three-year-old Frankie-Rose played nearby amid Vote Yes banners.

"There were always hoops (to jump through) - I've been planning it (the marriage) for the last three years,” Chook said.

"We've even got music picked out, that's how sad we are. We've never lost faith, have we darling?”

Natalie said the vote was better than they expected and even the largely conservative seat of Wide Bay had voted 55.6-44.4 in favour of allowing their union. Had the vote come in No, Chook said they "probably would have had a good cry and continued on”.

Alex Baker, one of the Noosa marriage equality leaders who described the lead-up to the vote as "nail-biting” said: "It means an awful lot, words can't describe.”

"Everyone, even those who voted No, said it was a waste of money, but we got the result we wanted. So we're very happy.

"We want to get on with our lives now and moved forward. We just need legislation passed without too many things put in there that make it difficult for people.”

Noosa Yes vote leader and local state candidate for Noosa Robin Bristow said the vote was "just wonderful”.

"The Australian nation has spoken and love has won,” he said.

He was joined by fellow state candidates including sitting member Glen Elmes, Labor Mark Denham and Greens candidate Phillip Jenkins as part of the euphoric throng.

Mayor Tony Wellington was also there with Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie and Councillors Ingrid Jackson and Jess Glasgow.

"One thing we know we can't stop is change,” Cr Wellington said.

"It's inevitable that this change would happen - it was only a matter of when and I'm glad to say it's today.”

Cr Jackson said she believed in "equality before the law” and therefore "marriage equality is a no-brainer for me”, while Cr Glasgow said this was a tremendous result and the most important step towards marriage equality. The LGBTI community and supporters were heading to Zachery's that night to further celebrate.