Wedding dress from 1890s among collection for festival

HISTORY: Photos will also be on display. Contributed

A STUNNING wedding dress from 1890 will be among a collection of 33 vintage dresses that are set to give people a glimpse down the aisle in different eras on Saturday.

As part of the Southern Downs Heritage Festival, the Killarney and District Historical Society has gathered the gowns from residents for an exhibition entitled Forgotten Memories of Wedding Bliss.

Society secretary Jeanette Braithwaite said a Charleston-style dress and some older satin dresses would be on show, with most looking more conservative than modern styles.

"Most of the old dresses have long sleeves and are fairly high up at the neck," she said.

Young women will be modelling the outfits, so spectators can view the dresses to their full potential.

"We've got 33 dresses, which will be put onto the girls and they will walk through the hall," Mrs Braithwaite said.

"We've also got little flower girls' dresses and the schoolgirls have been beautiful, they're happy to put the dresses on and they just love it."

As a tasty treat, recipes from a book created by the late Ellen Backhouse, who lived to be over 100, will be made on the day.

Mrs Braithwaite said there would be biscuits, cakes, puddings and cooking hints to enjoy.

Memorabilia will also be on display, including wedding photos gathered from the community.

The event will be held at 1pm on at the Senior Citizens Hall, Ailanthus St, Killarney.

Entry costs $15 for adults and children are free.