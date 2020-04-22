Wedding photographer turns to Barbie in lockdown

ANNIE Dawson really misses her work.

As a wedding photographer, Ms Dawson said the lack of jobs suddenly meant she could do something she'd been thinking about doing for a couple of years.

"There's no better time than now, aaaaand I think I am going a bit crazy," she laughed.

Annie Dawson's Barbie photo shoot.





Ms Dawson said she did Barbie and Ken's engagement shoot on Sunday, although it wasn't without a workplace health and safety issue.

"I did have a bit of an accident where the dog bit the hand off one of the dolls," she said.

"That's why there's two different dolls, and why Ken's best mate had to step in in some shots."

As a mum of three young children, Ms Dawson admits some of the shots were a little racy.

"For some of the photos, my husband was like, 'you shouldn't do that in front of the kids!'" she said.

"But I did those ones where the kids weren't there."

Ironically, the shoot has lead to the Moggill photographer gaining work during a time when it's been difficult to find.

"Actually, I had a few people wanting to book family shoots because they liked my humour in the Barbie shoot," she said.

"I do miss being around people, and I miss being behind the camera, that's why I started going crazy with Barbies."

"People have already asked if I'm booked for Barbie's wedding, and they also suggested I do a maternity shoot, so I might have to work on a sequel."