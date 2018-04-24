Surprise wedding sees groom 'bench press' wife

STRONG BOND: Toowoomba couple Jake and Hannah Willshire got married on the weekend, choosing to have some of their photos taken inside The Cave Gym.

STRONG BOND: Toowoomba couple Jake and Hannah Willshire got married on the weekend, choosing to have some of their photos taken inside The Cave Gym. Rochelle Allom Photography

A NEWLY married Toowoomba couple has shown how strong their relationship is.

Jake and Hannah Willshire tied the knot on Saturday during their engagement-party-turned surprise wedding.

But it was their wedding photos that were really unique, with the couple choosing to visit their gym, Toowoomba's The Cave on their big day.

"We met seven years ago on a night out with friends, four years later our relationship began," the new Mrs Willshire said.

"Gym is something that Jake and I really enjoy doing together, we also have a wonderful group of friends which keeps it fun and competitive."

Mrs Willshire said the photographers Rochelle Allom and Toni Obaldeston suggested the creative idea and after seeing a few ideas on Pinterest decided to go with it and were really happy with the results.

"We decided to do the engagement wedding because we just wanted to have a fun memorable night with friends and family, without the stress and formalities that come with a traditional wedding," she said.

"Most were shocked, a few said that they saw it coming, but everyone was very happy for us and it was a wonderful night."

Mr Willshire proposed on Mrs Willshire's parents farm Duneske Clydesdale Stud, about 70km north-west of Toowoomba, which also caught her by surprise.