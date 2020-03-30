Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service
Weekend of carnage keeps paramedics busy

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
30th Mar 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:05 AM
ACCIDENTS on two Gympie region private properties kept paramedics busy over the weekend.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews were first called to a property at Gundiah just after midday yesterday, where a quad bike had crashed into a fence at about 12:32pm.

One patient was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition following that crash.

Later in the afternoon, another patient required hospitalisation after a single motorbike crash on a private property at Sexton.

QAS reported the incident happened at about 4:43pm and listed the patient's condition as stable upon transport to Gympie Hospital.

A young man was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition on Saturday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash at The Palms.

"One patient was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition with suspected spinal, chest and abdominal injuries," a Queensland Ambulance statement said.

A second patient was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

