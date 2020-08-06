Weight of history books driving Noosa’s Mayhew

Noosa Dolphins’ Brandon Mayhew breaks into the clear against Wynnum. Photo: John McCutcheon

Brandon Mayhew will use the weight of history as added motivation as the new father looks to steer the Noosa Dolphins back to the glory days.

In his third year as captain, Mayhew is determined to leave his mark on the club’s history books in skippering the side to a title, or two.

Mayhew was there for the Dolphins last won in 2017, there when the club basked in a 32-game winning run but desperately wants to add a 17th trophy to the cabinet.

The weight of history doesn’t scare him but motivate.

“It’s a big factor, definitely what drives me,” Mayhew said.

“Every year the premiership is your goal, it has to be.

“Third year as captain now, I’m looking to get one under my belt.

“We definitely have the team to do it.”

Mayhew said the 17-10 over a new-look Maroochydore Swans at the weekend was a good chance to dust off the cobwebs.

But he said the threat of the back-to-back premiers Caloundra this weekend will be a step up entirely.

“Look if you can’t get motivated for this one, you’re probably in the wrong sport,” the 26-year-old said.

“Caloundra are the team to beat. We know we will have to step it up to match them.”

Mayhew, who became a father for the first time in 2020, said his son Kyrie had him constantly on his toes. In a good way.

Moving from fullback to inside centre will allow for Noosa's Brandon Mayhew to kick more in general play. Photo: Patrick Woods

Dolphins coach Mick Phelan has given Mayhew a new role to bring out the best of him.

The starting 15 has been tweaked to move Mayhew closer to the action, with Will Rogers shifting to flyhalf and Nat Forrest to fullback.

“We’re trying for him (Mayhew) to get a bit more space to work in, but also with his hands on the ball,” Phelan said.

“Playing fullback might give him the space yes, but not as much ball in hand.

“It’s an experiment at the moment but will give us high impact.”

The transition will allow for Mayhew to kick more in general play.

“We’re lucky to have a number of quality kickers, so it’s a bonus,” he said.

Phelan hailed the Wellington-born Mayhew as one of the premier players in the Sunshine Coast competition with “all the attributes” in his locker.

“So he can do it all, he just loves it,” he said.

“But is very humble and doesn’t talk any rubbish.

“He has other priorities, just had a baby, started his own business. So he is juggling a few things but always makes time for the club.

“It’s impressive how much time he gives us.”