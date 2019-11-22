Weirdest things lost at airport up for grabs

Jacinta Messer with some of the lost property items to be auctioned for charity. Picture: Liam Kidston.

YOU can understand someone losing a camera or laptop at the airport. But who leaves behind a spray tan tent, deep fryer, and a survival suit?

We don't know, but the good news is their loss can be your gain. And you can help spread some Christmas cheer in the process.

Brisbane Airport Corporation's third annual online lost property auction has 224 lots of items left behind by passengers, their travelling treasures gone and forgotten - and now up for grabs.

Snappy deals ... this Nikon is among the items up for auction.

Proceeds from the sale of the unclaimed items will go to The Courier-Mail Children's Fund with no-reserve bidding opening at 9am Monday November 25 and finishing at 7pm on Wednesday December 4.

Prospective bidders are welcome to view all assets in person on Saturday, 30 November from 9am to 12pm at Pickles Archerfield, 400 Beatty Road, Archerfield

Last year, the auction raised more than $15,000 to help sick children in the lead-up to Christmas.

Belinda MacPherson, Board Director of The Courier-Mail Children's Fund, said the proceeds donated will go towards helping Queensland children in need.

"We are incredibly proud to be continuing our partnership with BAC and Pickles this year. To be able to give charities the funds needed to provide vital care, services, facilities and aid to children in need across Queensland at such an important time is truly special.

Timely sale ... the lost property auction includes this watch, with proceeds going to The Courier-Mail Children's Fund ahead of Christmas.

"We are currently taking submissions for assistance from Queensland charities," Ms MacPherson said.

Charities are encouraged to apply or find out more at www.childrens.fund

Gert-Jan de Graaff, Brisbane Airport Corporation Chief Executive Officer, said the online Lost Property Auction always attracted wide attention from interested buyers.

"While our first priority is always to return possessions to the rightful owners, in the event we cannot it is good to know these items are going to new homes instead of landfill with all money raised from their sale helping sick kids in the lead-up to Christmas.''

Auction items include electronics (cameras and computers), jewellery, watches and a host of more unusual objects.

Among the treasures to go under the hammer is a twin burner gas cooker - which might have seemed like a good idea if you wanted to cook up some snags on a long flight but left it behind when you discovered it struggled to meet carry-on requirements.

Hot (lost) property ... a twin burner gas cooker is among the items up for auction.

Also on the 'who'd bring one of these to the airport?' list is a Breville Hotplate, and a Contempo Deep Fryer (because you never know when you'll feel like a Chiko roll on an interstate trip).

Someone keen to save on accommodation left their four-person tent behind at the airport so that's up for sale, as well as a gazebo and a yabbie pump.

Fashion statement ... you don't see many of these at the airport, but a Mustang Survival Suit will guarantee you'll stand out in a crowd.

Fancy emulating TV tough guy Bear Grylls? The auction list includes a Mustang Survival Suit (though it's probably not something you'd wear on-board your next flight).

Also on the bizarre list is an airbrushing compressor, which looks to be too heavy for the overhead locker and too big to fit under the seat in front.

There are eight pairs of Apple Airpods and 21 sets of headphones with brands including Bose, Beats, Sony and Sennheiser. The headphones haul includes some mix-and-match boxes of assorted brands.

Can't remember where you left the office laptop after that last flight from Sydney? There may be good news with 26 lost laptops available.

While there aren't any Apple Macbooks on the auction list (they're too expensive to lose), there are lots of Lenovos and HPs.

Looking for a good home ... this highly distinctive Lenovo is on the auction block.

One of them sports a highly distinctive assortment of stickers, which might add to its value. (Or not.)

For photography fans there are a number of cameras listed (both point-and-shoot and DSLR) and a GoPro Black 7 with stick, a Manfrotto tripod.

Other unusual items include a billiard stick in case, four pallets (pallets) of lost prams, a pallet of assorted walking sticks (you can never have too many) and a wheelchair.

Picture perfect ... will this wolf photo be a howling success?

There's also a pet travel crate (cat/dog not included), some motorcycle helmets and a fetching photo of a wolf which might make a great Christmas present for someone you don't like.

Want to convince someone you've been away on a great vacation without spending big bucks and actually going somewhere - there's a never-to-be-missed opportunity to bid on a spray tan tent (for that Hawaiian holiday look) and a surfboard.