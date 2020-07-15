Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Whats On

Welcome back: Movie World rolls out the red carpet

by Jeremy Pierce
15th Jul 2020 10:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

MOVIE World has become the latest Gold Coast theme park to reopen to the public, with a cavalcade of superheroes welcoming guests as they arrive for the day.

Sea World, Paradise Country and Currumbin Wildlfe Sanctuary resumed trading last month.

Movie World's gates opened at 9.30am on Wednesday for the first time since March.

Movie World CEO Clark Kirby with staff ready to reopen the Theme Park. Picture Glenn Hampson
Movie World CEO Clark Kirby with staff ready to reopen the Theme Park. Picture Glenn Hampson

While the Queensland school holidays have already finished, interstate visitors outside COVID-19 hot spots are still enjoying the sunshine on the Gold Coast, leading to a steady stream of guests at Movie World.

Just down the road, Wet'n'Wild also resumed operations on Wednesday.

Dreamworld and sister park WhiteWater World are yet to announce reopening dates but officials expect them to be running ahead of the September holidays.

Originally published as Welcome back: Movie World rolls out the red carpet

More Stories

gold coast movie world theme parks whats on

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local groms ready to rip in as serious surfing is back

        premium_icon Local groms ready to rip in as serious surfing is back

        Surfing Surf comps are back and leading the charge with a home break advantage are a couple of talented Coast groms.

        Cooroy’s security eye set to stay sharply focused

        premium_icon Cooroy’s security eye set to stay sharply focused

        Business Cooroy Chamber of Commerce has received private backing for its much-vaunted CCTV...

        Parole officer regains passion with new Coast business

        premium_icon Parole officer regains passion with new Coast business

        Health Parole officer breaks free of “seedy life” to fall in love with new career.

        Former councillor fights child sex abuse conviction

        premium_icon Former councillor fights child sex abuse conviction

        Crime Frank James Pardon claims evidence was ‘lacking’ in child sex case