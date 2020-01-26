WELCOME HOME: 50 new Aussies converge on Noosa

Mayor Tony Wellington welcoming a new Australian during the Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony.

AUSTRALIA Day will hold extra special memories for 50 new Australians who were officially welcomed to our shores on Sunday.

WELCOME: 50 new Australians become permanent residents at the Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony at Majestic Theatre, Pomona.

Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington said he proudly welcomed the new Australians to our great region as part of the Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony.

"What could be nicer than welcoming new citizens not only to our lucky country, but also to the best place on the planet - Noosa Shire," he said.

"Conducting citizenship ceremonies is one of the great pleasures of my role as mayor.

"These events are always brimming with cheerfulness and goodwill."

Another family of new Australians are welcomed during the Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony.

Held at Pomona's Majestic Theatre, the Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony included new constituents from 17 different countries.

The mayor said it was the perfect venue to hold the citizenship ceremony.

"There's a wonderful atmosphere gracing this grand old silent movie theatre," he said.

"But, more importantly, Pomona was once the heart of the shire, housing the original council chambers - now the Noosa Museum."

With the irrepressible Ron West on the renovated Compton organ, and further musical entertainment by talented local Jamison Kehl, the full house was spoilt with some talented artists for this memorable event.

But it was one particular nationality that definitely stood out on the morning.

"The Italian contingent among the audience was particularly energetic," Mr Wellington said.

The next citizenship ceremony in the Noosa region will be held in June.