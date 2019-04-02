Welcome to Cooroy's Other Worlds of creativity

AMAZING ART: Special effects brilliance by artist Kelli MacAlpine, who created this beetle creature at the Australian Body Art Festival.

AMAZING ART: Special effects brilliance by artist Kelli MacAlpine, who created this beetle creature at the Australian Body Art Festival. LisaSista Photography

OPENING night for Australia's premier body painting event is taking place this Friday in Cooroy in the Grand Marquee, Apex Park from 5pm.

The Australian Body Art Festival with its Other Worlds theme will run Saturday and Sunday as a visual delight of colourful and creative experience offering a free weekend of activities.

The opening gala is the only ticketed event at a bargain rate of $25 per person, including "grazing tables” with amazing local products and produce, face painting, cash bar, Welcome to Country by Gubbi Gubbi Dance, roving performers and music into the night by Wayne Wiltshire.

The food will be sourced locally and co-ordinated by Black Ant Gourmet, of Kin Kin.

Vegetarian and gluten free options will be available and local producers will also be on hand for those interested in learning more about this wonderful natural food bowl that is the Sunshine Coast.

The Australian Body Art Festival is supported by the Queensland Government and features on the It's Live! in Queensland events calendar, which is worth $800million to the state's economy in 2019.

This award-winning event is centred on competitions in temporary body painting in the categories of brush and sponge, airbrush, special effects and face painting.

All types of artists participate from around Australia and they simply used their artistic flair to work on a very different canvas - the human body!

For members of the public, it's an event like nothing ever seen before, as human canvases take shape during the competitions.

It's not just body painting competitions - the festival also hosts a Wearable Art competition and parades with funky fashions made from recycled treasures.

There are also workshops, interactive art, street performers, a wonderful selection of market stalls, delectable food and activities for the kids and for those who are just kids at heart.

Plus, to finish each day, there is an amazing parade of the completed body painting.

This festival is run by the volunteers at Cooroy Chamber of Commerce with sponsorships from Eumundi & District Historical Association, Tourism Noosa and a host of local businesses.

Visit the website www.australianbodyart.

com.au for more information.