THE WAGS ARE COMING: St Kilda Saints captain Jarryn Geary, pictured here with wife Emma Giles, will soon be reunited with his wife as Saints wives and girlfriends head for their Noosa Elite Performance Hub. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
News

WELCOME WAGS: AFL partners hit Noosa lockdown

Matt Collins
27th Jul 2020 10:04 AM
After almost a month without their football-playing partners, St Kilda Saints' wives and girlfriends are heading to Noosa, but not before a two-week lockdown.

The partners have been advised not to come to Queensland's coastal tourism mecca expecting a beach holiday.

Saints media spokeswoman Ana Raica, who has been in Noosa with the players, said the partners' 14-day quarantine experience would be much like what the players adhered to.

"The quarantine is much like our own," she said.

"They can move about the hotel, but they can't leave the facility.

"They will be asked to practice social distancing with the other guests there."

Only after the two-week quarantine period is complete will wives and partners be able to interact with their AFL partners.

The Noosa sea air seems to be paying dividends for the Saints, as they currently sit third on the AFL ladder.

They had a 29-point win against ladder-leaders Port Adelaide on the weekend.

St Kilda players celebrate their win over ladder leaders Port Adelaide in their round 8 clash at Adelaide Oval on Saturday, July 25. (Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)
St Kilda players celebrate their win over ladder leaders Port Adelaide in their round 8 clash at Adelaide Oval on Saturday, July 25. (Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)

The AFL sent out a 14-page document to all clubs, titled AFL High Performance Centre (HPC) Family Induction Information.

In the report, clubs were reminded how privileged they were to still be playing footy and not to use the time as a family holiday.

The report advised players and partners, even once the initial 14-day quarantine period has concluded, strict adherence to the AFL protocols was required - akin to Stage 3 Government restrictions.

The document set out strict conditions to "support our commitment to the government's 'social licence' and privileges afforded to us by allowing families into the high performance centre".

The AFL made it clear families were not coming for a family holiday experience with the ability to move freely in the community.

The AFL also said it would not be an environment that replicated normal home living arrangements.

"The AFL will not be able to provide the same liberties afforded to local communities as part of that state's current COVID-19 restrictions," the report stated.

