Menu
Login
Karen Andrews described it as a
Karen Andrews described it as a "unique and innovative approach" to helping people with substance abuse.
Politics

Welfare drug test laws on way to Senate

by Rebecca Gredley
17th Oct 2019 11:12 AM

LEGISLATION underpinning the Morrison government's drug tests of Australians on welfare has passed the first hurdle of parliament, as the coalition hopes the third time will be lucky on its controversial proposal.

After passing the lower house on Thursday, the bill is on its way to the Senate, where the crossbench is expected to torpedo the plan.

A Senate committee heard mountains of evidence from frontline drug and alcohol abuse support workers warning against the proposal, but government minister Karen Andrews described it as a "unique and innovative approach" to helping people with substance abuse.

centrelink drug testing senate seniors-news welfare welfare drug tests

Top Stories

    Join in a ‘scary’ good time to support farmers

    Join in a ‘scary’ good time to support farmers

    News After organisers of favourite Halloween event saw the ‘heartbreak’ Aussie farmers are facing, they decided to do something to help.

    Students learn ‘clever’ tips for the work force

    Students learn ‘clever’ tips for the work force

    News Deciding what to do when you finish school can be difficult, lucky for these...

    ‘Enjoy prison mate’: Dad slams rapist

    ‘Enjoy prison mate’: Dad slams rapist

    Crime Schoolgirl abductor and rapist admits to three further charges

    No drama getting water deliveries

    No drama getting water deliveries

    News Unlike last year’s dry, there are more carriers to choose from to get your water...