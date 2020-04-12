Well done Clare, now the hard work begins: best regards ZEN

WELCOME to the most challenging of times mayor-elect Clare Stewart.

That is the congratulatory comment from Zero Emisions Noosa president Vivien Griffin, whose group is dedicated to making Noosa a role model for reduction of its carbon footprint.

“Zero Emissions Noosa congratulates mayor-elect Clare Stewart and the successful councillor candidates on their election to Noosa Council,” said Ms Griffin, a former Noosa and Sunshine Coast councillor.

“There has never been a more challenging time for the council in supporting its businesses, workers and residents and we commit to working collaboratively with you.

“We do, however, want to acknowledge the vision and leadership provided by former mayor Tony Wellington, particularly on the need for action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

Ms Griffin said Mr Wellington had left an important legacy, positioning Noosa as ready to accept its global responsibilities in an era of climate change.

“Tony understood that in today’s world, protecting our environment requires more than our traditional focus on protecting flora and fauna,” she said.

“We also have to look at the impact of our electricity and transport choices as well. Over the past four years, under Tony Wellington’s leadership, Noosa Council has been a role model for our community in tackling its own emissions.

“Our young people are looking to us to take action on climate change, because as they tell us, ‘there is no planet B’. For this, we thank you, Tony Wellington,” Ms Griffin said.