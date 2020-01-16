‘We’ll drink to that’: how to help fireys, animals

Firefighter Bob Miller with Imperial Hotel manager Paul Thomas and Eumundi Brewer Allan Tilden ready for a heady week of fundraising.

HERE’S cheers to the Imperial Hotel and Eumundi Brewery for a heady week of music and entertainment to raise much-needed funds for wildlife rescue and local fire services.

Hotel manager Paul Thomas says money raised over Eumundi Community Fire Appeal from this Saturday, January 18 to Australia Day will be shared with RSPCA Wildlife Rehabilitation Centres, Rural Fire Services and The Australian Red Cross.

“We’ve come up with various opportunities to get involved, and we’d be thrilled if people can help spread the word about the fundraising events – so we can raise as much as possible for services in need following the recent fires,” he says.

“As we’re a hotel and brewery, we figured a graphic ‘beerometer’ was a good way of watching the donations rise and we look forward to filling the glass for a good cause!, Paul says.

“We’re thrilled to announce that the fundraising has been kicked off with a $10,000 donation from the Eumundi Brewery Community Fund – set up in 2016 to take a portion of Eumundi beer sales made throughout Australia for the benefit of Sunshine Coast community organisations,” Paul said.

“Every customer visiting the hotel throughout the appeal can help.

“Every time you buy any of the five Eumundi beers on tap or selected wines, you’ll be donating $4 to the fundraising efforts.

“We’ll also have donation tins on hand and raffle tickets sold throughout the week,” he says.

Vicky Toomey from the RSCPA Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Eumundi says it’s terrific to see the local community really passionate about helping raise funds when they are so desperately needed.

“There is so much work involved after the fires in rehabilitating injured animals,” Vicky said.

“It’s a long process often involving transporting injured animals to RSPCA Intensive Care facilities in Brisbane before then returning to Eumundi for rehabilitation and ultimate release.”

The Eumundi Community Fire Appeal events will include:

Fundraising kicks off, with live free entertainment in the Imperial beer garden with the Brown Trouts, Zac Gunthorpe, Tobias and Vinyl DJs from 12 noon til 6pm, and then Shannon from 6.30pm til 9.30pm.

On Sunday it will be Park Sounds with a fabulous afternoon of free live music in Dick Caplick Park, right in the centre of Eumundi, from 2pm – 5pm.

The line-up includes Jack and Paris Smith, Marshall Boys and Joe Man Murphy. The Park Sounds crew will also be passing the hat around for donations at this family-friendly event. Eumundi Rural Fire Brigade will pop in as will a representative from the RSPCA.

The Australia Day Appeal will be a big day of fundraising with free entertainment in the Imperial Beer Garden from 12 noon, with a line-up that includes Renny Field, Benny O, Forrest Run (Ayla) and Vinyl DJs. The afternoon will include a visit from members of the Eumundi Rural Fire Brigade and RSPCA Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Eumundi.

Aside from the ongoing beer fundraising, all proceeds from the sale of chicken wings on Australia Day will go to the appeal.