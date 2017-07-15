Well worth a winter walk

THE Father's Day Plant Fair at Lake Macdonald is starting to appear on the Noosa events horizon for 2017 - so add it to your diary for Sunday, September 3.

And a special pre-event Winter Guided Walk to help promote the upcoming event has been organised for this Sunday, July 16, from 9am to 10am.

"Come and see the rare Hong Kong Rose (Rhodoleia championii) hedge in bloom or the flowering nutmeg bushes and magnolias,” said Friends of Noosa Botanic Gardens chairman Paul Plant.

"Autumn-winter foliage colour is still seen on the liquidambar and other trees.

"Experience the tranquillity of the gardens and capture creatures with your camera.”

A hat, sunscreen and water bottle along with comfortable closed-toe shoes are recommended for the walk.

Meanwhile, the Friends of Noosa Botanic Gardens are saying this year's Father's Day event will be "bigger and better”.

"More than 2000 people visited the 2016 Plant Fair,” said Friends event co-ordinator Jill Brownlee.

"As well as decorative garden items and tools for sale, there will be rare and interesting collectable plants.

"Additionally there will be diverse native and non-native plants, vegies, herbs and fruit trees, and beautiful, fragrant fresh-cut flowers.”

Ms Brownlee said bird feeders and next boxes will also be on display and sale, and a range of guest speakers talking on a variety of subjects will also be attending.

Food and drinks are available, and the gardens overlooking Lake Macdonald will make an ideal picnic spot for families to celebrate the day with dad.

The Father's Day Plant Fair event will be held on Sunday, September 3, at Noosa Botanic Gardens, Lake Macdonald Drive, from 9am to 2pm.