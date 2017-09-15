We're all so really chuffed in Noosa despite crime fears

WELL WELL: Keah Louden, Becky Ellaway and Jodie Sandmayr feel very safe in Noosa.

WELL WELL: Keah Louden, Becky Ellaway and Jodie Sandmayr feel very safe in Noosa. Peter Gardiner

NOOSA'S overall sense of well-being as revealed in a national regional survey is overshadowed by the local perception that the shire has a high crime rate.

But Mayor Tony Wellington begged to differ on the latter saying the crime figures for Noosa were below the state and national average.

"This is a fantastic result,” Cr Wellington told the services committee meeting.

The mayor said this crime rate anomaly was the "one little quibble” he had with the report on the University of Canberra findings.

"It's not that simple and not so clear cut,” he said.

He said another finding of the survey was that 92% of the Noosa respondents agreed with the statement "this was a safe place to live”.

"On the other question 'there is a high crime rate in this community' we're also high, so the two don't marry.

"It's a very strange, skewered result,” he said.

Staff said the perception and reality are often different. Cr Wellington also highlighted the high finding of community connectedness in Noosa compared to the state and national averages.

"From my own research in this field, I am aware that connection with one's community is a critical factor in well-being.”

He pointed to the response to the survey statement "my local government is able to help the community face challenges', Noosa hit 74% compared with state and national figures of almost 50%.

"That's a huge difference.”

He said the Deakin University conducted its Unity Well-being Index test some time back it had done 12 national surveys and found the federal electorate of Wide Bay, "where we're sitting right now”, had the highest level.

"When they looked at why, they found it had nothing to do with income levels. The thing that they found that distinguished Wide Bay in terms of its success from other areas was the sense of connectedness to people to their community. This is the real key to it.”

Noosa locals Jodie Sandmayr, Keah Louden and Becky Ellaway were feeling relaxed and comfortable and not in any danger sipping coffees at Peregian Beach.

"I don't think there's much crime at all (here),” Jodie said , "I find it it's increasing as the population is increasing but that's pretty normal. I still find it's pretty safe.”