'We're backing town' says Bendigo believers

SUPPRORTERS: New Cooroy and Pomona Community Bank managers Darryl Edmonds and Simone Flavelle chatting with Cooroy Future Group's Tex Pipke Contributed

COOROY has been introduced to one of its new leaders of local commerce.

Bendigo Bank's new senior manager for Cooroy and Pomona Simone Flavelle said when the local community gathered, great things happened.

The bank hosted a gathering for its 2018/2019 sponsored groups at Saw and Mill restaurant and committed itself to "continuing to deliver on community outcomes” .

Ms Flavelle said the bank's commitment to Noosa and the hinterland was what Bendigo Bank was all about.

"I'm delighted to be back working in the hinterland and Darryl Edmonds has joined our Cooroy and Pomona branches management team at the same time,” she said.

"Last week, it was fantastic to share the room with locals who continue to make a difference in the hinterland through the work of their groups, clubs, organisations and schools.

"Our sponsorships are in direct response to their projects, events and celebrations.”

Ms Flavelle said banking was about more than just profits.

It was about helping to create a thriving community, and that was something that benefited us all, she said.

"The sponsorships are only possible through locals and local businesses banking with us.”

The bank has been a major player in the town sponsoring major activities such as the coming Christmas in Cooroy and recently was hosted by the Cooroy Pomona Lions crew after another successful backing of the Pomona King of the Mountain festival for a thank you evening.

KOM organisers were delighted to hear the bank plans to support the festival for many more years.

The Saw and Mill gathering of nearly 60 celebrated the partnerships with Bendigo and discussed how they could work together to deliver more great outcomes in the years ahead. To learn more, give them a call on 54477131.