We’re cashing in like never before on recycling

Teresa Stephenson, Vince D'Abarco, Bob Stephenson and Noosa MP Sandy Bolton with reusable Envirobank bags at Waves of Kindness, Noosaville.

Teresa Stephenson, Vince D'Abarco, Bob Stephenson and Noosa MP Sandy Bolton with reusable Envirobank bags at Waves of Kindness, Noosaville.

AFTER almost a year of being a collection point for the Containers for Change recycling refund scheme’s “infamous orange bags”, Member of Noosa Sandy Bolton is glad to see her electoral office at Noosa Civic made redundant.

Noosa’s early experiences of the 10 cents per container refund was quite rocky for many until workable systems were put in place.

“With now a number of drop-offs and two depots in place, demand for bags has dwindled to the point where we are no longer required,” Ms Bolton said.

“For those who have yet to start cashing in around the corner from our office in Noosaville, Envirobank has a pod at Waves of Kindness, 25 Production St and Express Recycling Noosa, 26 Action St, is just across the road.

“It is fabulous to see the take up of this initiative by our community, and we are thrilled to have been a part of resolving the original challenges,” Ms Bolton said.

Minister for Environment Leeanne Enoch said after a year of the scheme, one billion containers statewide have been returned.

“The outstanding results we’ve seen in the first year of the scheme has seen $100 million returned to Queenslanders and community groups,” Ms Enoch said.

“It is clear Queenslanders are enthusiastic about recycling and protecting the environment.

“The scheme has also created around 700 new jobs over the past year, and more than 330 refund points have opened state wide.”

Minister Enoch said the volume of returned containers has been about a third higher than predicted.

“On average, we’re currently seeing more than 3.4 million containers a day being returned across the state,” Ms Enoch said.