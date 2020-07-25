We’re ignoring the plight of our wildlife at our own cost

Kali the pademelon and Arnie the swamp wallaby and their kind are facing a precarious future.

If I wasn’t incredibly busy with rehabilitating wildlife with WILVOS, fighting against habitat destruction would be my obsession.

Australia just continues to ignore the mistakes made in other countries. Overseas visitors love our wildlife, and bemoan the loss of their own.

We continually hear about the destruction of forests in Brazil, Borneo and other parts of the world. Horrified, everyone demands change.

The pot calling the kettle black? Here we are in Australia, holding a record for mammal extinction, and our bushland continues to be decimated. Wildlife carers in Australia do amazing work, but our work is not going to be of benefit if the deforestation continues. Small isolated pockets of forest do not constitute habitat.

During and after the horrendous bushfires the media focused on the plight of koalas. The statistics of animals lost in these fires were frightening. Yet clearance of koala habitat down south was still forging ahead.

People power has stopped some major clearing projects, but for how long? It will be a continuing fight and we in Australia need to be aware of what is happening in our own country.

The calls to our WILVOS 5441 6200 reflect the plight of our wildlife.

To the end of June, the calls to the Hotline have averaged almost five hundred calls a month. When dense bushland is cleared we suddenly get calls for animals that live in this habitat, such as swamp wallabies. So many are hit by cars as they try to find new suitable areas to live in.

At the moment we are seeing more eastern grey kangaroos hit by cars than ever before.

The Sunshine Coast is seeing increasing development which of course means a need for more roads, which means more wildlife deaths.

It is fortunate that the majority of homeowners now plant beautiful native gardens that encourage exquisite birdlife, gliders, possums and other native animals. These gardens and bird waterers have provided beautiful habitat for our wildlife.

Donna Brennan Wildlife Volunteers Assoc (WILVOS) PH 5441 6200 www.wilvos.org.au