We're keeping big 'ugly' signs out

NEXT time you're down the Coast, take a look at the road and advertising signage.

Then come back to Noosa shire - and see the difference.

Noosa Council has now re-affirmed its commitment to limited-size signage, reflecting our aesthetic values.

"One of the distinguishing features that defines Noosa is a lack of public signage and thus visual pollution,” Mayor Tony Wellington said.

"This allows the natural beauty of the landscape to dominate the scenery, avoiding visual clutter.

"Council's 'less-is-more' approach to signage includes not only advertising and business signs, but also directional and identification signs.”

Cr Wellington said there was always pressure on council to relax its approach and allow bigger and more signs to be erected.

"In terms of advertising and promotional signage, the approach Noosa has taken creates a level playing field, where all businesses must adhere to the same set of rules,” he said.

"Arguably, this prevents the proliferation of signage that occurs when competing businesses try to out-gun one another with bigger, flashier advertising. Indeed, I think that advertising works best when there isn't mass clutter.

"In those urban landscapes when there are few controls, it's a case of 'when everybody shouts, no one can hear'.”