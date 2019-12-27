‘We’re no front for developers’: council candidates

Candidates for the Future Noosa team to contest local government elections in March include from left David Fletcher, Karen Finzel and Andrew Squires.

THREE Noosa councillor candidates standing under the Future Noosa banner have railed against rumours their campaign is a front for developers.

"It is unfortunate that some people in the community are smearing us in this way," said Karen Finzel, Andrew Squires and David 'Fletch' Fletcher. We have no connection to developers and there are no developers funding or driving our campaigns.

"Overwhelmingly the people of Noosa want to protect and enhance our renowned natural environment and that is our own clear and irreversible position," they said.

The statement said that "false and ugly rumours" circulating the shire are based on a "twisted pretext" focusing on the wife of the owner of Altum Property Group.

The name of Leigh McCready, one of half a dozen people managing the campaign, is being peddled as the link in a furtive campaign for developers to take over the shire.

"This conspiratorial nonsense needs to be addressed," the statement said.

"Being a developer is not a crime and being a developer's partner is not a crime.

"Developers are prohibited by law from making political donations and our campaign is not funded by developers, not managed by developers and not in the thrall of developers.

"We know that some people are making these claims," the statement said.

The Altum Property Group has nearly completed a residential property development in Noosa and is now planning its next project, the rebuilding of Great Keppel Island in central Queensland, a 10 year undertaking that will rule out any involvement in the Noosa Shire for the foreseeable future.

The candidates say they "will protect and sustain the built environment that has evoked the unique 'Noosa style' avoiding big city symbols like residential towers.

"We are committed to measuring our decisions against one simple question: does this really help our community?" they said.

"We will deliver a much more open and accountable council so the community can see for itself that at all times we are operating in its interests."

The candidates also say that if necessary they are prepared to take legal action to defend their reputations.