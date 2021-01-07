Menu
A dog food loving pet emu has gone missing in Darwin’s rural area. And his heartbroken humans are not emu-sed
Pets & Animals

We’re not emu-sed. Bring our big bird Burt back!

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
7th Jan 2021 7:25 AM
A DOG food loving pet emu has gone missing in the rural area.

Burt the emu went missing from a property on Produce Rd, Girraween on January 1.

He has had not been seen since.

His worried owner, Tracy Davis, hand raised Burt from when he was one-day-old and says he loves dogs, dog food and bread.

"I think he's been deliberately let out," Ms Davis said. "I've had him about two years.

"He meant the world to me.

"He was gorgeous, so friendly.

"I'm worried that he's gone into someone's yard."

She said he was also friendly with people and would happily follow someone.

Posts on social media appealing for his whereabouts have been shared far and wide.

Ms Davis said it wasn't the first time he had escaped.

He fled the home about three weeks ago however was found and rescued a short time later.

"I hope he will find his way home," she said.

This is the second emu Ms Davis has owned.

It is legal to own an emu in the NT. All that is required is a permit from NT Parks and Wildlife and proof of purchase.

But emus cannot be taken from the wild and kept as pets.

Originally published as We're not emu-sed. Bring our big bird Burt back!

emu pets theft

