'We're not going anywhere': Video store defies the odds

NOT GOING ANYWHERE: Cathy Ward from Top Video, Murgon, with some new release movies and the family favourite, popcorn. Matt Collins

IN THIS tech-savvy world, the humble video store industry is on a sharp decline to impending extinction, but one South Burnett video store has other plans.

Top Video owner, Cathy Ward has owned the popular Murgon business for more than 20 years.

She has no plans of closing the doors any time soon.

"We're not going anywhere," she said.

"My customers will tell me when it is time to go. That's when I'll know it's time to leave."

FRIENDLY FACE: Cathy Ward has owned Top Video in Murgon for 20 years. Matt Collins

The Murgon video store has continued to succeed amidst the threat of online streaming services, where many other video stores across the globe have had to call it a day.

She puts her business longevity down to good old fashioned customer service.

"We are on first name basis with everyone, it's like an extended family," Ms Ward said.

"I think that's why we are still here, Netflix can't give that experience."

Ms Ward and her husband moved to the South Burnett from Brisbane all those years ago and after working at the video store for two years, they made the purchase when the previous owners left town.

"I just always liked it, I love the customers," she said.

"We couldn't wait to leave Brisbane."

The popular business owner sees herself as more than just the lady who owns the video store.

"We have customers all over the South Burnett, our customers enjoy coming in for a chat," Ms Ward said.

"It's like having coffee with friends."

Competing with online streaming services such as Netflix and BigPond, Ms Ward said the secret to her success was keeping it simple.

"We keep the prices down as well as offer weekly deals," she said.

"We just focus on the human element.

"You see first dates come in and half the date is the boy and the girl deciding on what movie to watch and what chips they are going to buy.

"If customers phone me and let me know they are coming in and if I am doing something, I'll stay open a bit later for them."