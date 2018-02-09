We're now on a superhighway

COOROY has met the future of motoring. And it looks good.

A fast-charging electric vehicle station has been installed at Cooroy Railway Station, as part of what Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said was "the world's longest electric vehicle super highway in a single state”.

The State Government has installed stations from the Gold Coast to Cairns, with the Sunshine Coast's station located in Cooroy, and it's already up and running.

Cooroy Chamber of Commerce president Danielle Taylor couldn't be happier.

"The electric vehicle fast charging station is a fantastic addition to Cooroy and it is really exciting to be a part of the world's longest electric super highway,” Ms Taylor said.

"The locality to the Bruce Highway makes it ideal for travellers passing Cooroy.

"Now electric vehicle drivers will have a reason to stop in Cooroy and they'll have some time to spend experiencing what our lovely community has to offer.”

Darren McClenaghan, general manager at RACV Noosa Resort, said it had charging stations for its two Nissan Leaf electric vehicles, also stations for guests with Tesla electric cars, used at least once every couple of weeks, and which apparently require a different attachment.

"The Leafs have enough charge to get to Australia Zoo and back for guests, but it's good to know Cooroy has a charging station,” he said.

"We have had an 18-month partnership with the zoo; they also have chargers.

"The cars promote our guest service, as they can be leased for the day to visit the region.

"RACV likes to promote sustainable motoring,” Mr McClenaghan said.

The little Nissan Leafs only have a range of about 100km, hence the charge station agreement, however Teslas can achieve between 400 and 600km on a charge, Mr McClenaghan said.

Mr Bailey said (one-hour) fast charging at the stations would be free for any motorist to use until the end of 2018, including Cooroy.

Mundingburra MP Coralee O'Rourke said the State Government first announced the QESH (Queensland Electric Super Highway) in June 2017, "and with the completion of chargers at Townsville and Carmila, it is now possible for Queenslanders with EVs to drive from Coolangatta to Cairns using our infrastructure”.

"This is great news for electric vehicle users across Queensland,” she said.

Bruce Highway locations include Bowen, Cairns, Coolangatta, Mackay, Marlborough, Maryborough, Miriam Vale, Rockhampton, Townsville and Tully.