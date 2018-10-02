The Hyundai sedan completed a full 360-degree circle after pushing the Toyota sedan allegedly some 10 metres at the incident on Eumundi Noosa Road Sunday

IT'S one thing to experience a car crashing through your fence, or an accident outside your gate.

But for residents of Eumundi Noosa Road near the library roundabout, it's becoming a habit - a dangerous one.

On Sunday, one of four accidents in the past 12 months took place about 3pm, when a Hyundai sedan driver allegedly lost control and the car smashed into a parked Toyota on the strip outside numbers 83 and 81.

The Toyota was allegedly shoved about 10 metres as a result of the impact, while the Hyundai spun a full circle.

Tyson McEwen, whose brother owns number 83 as a rental property, said there had been four crashes outside the houses and council should be erecting barricades there.

"Two of the cars have gone through my brother's fence,” Tyson said.

"Another has happened on Sunday.

"We're over it.”

He said drivers coming out of the roundabout heading north-west along Eumundi Noosa Rd toward the industrial estate were often speeding into the two-lane part of the road into the merge, and losing control.

"As you come around the corner, if it's wet, people are speeding and they spin out,” he said.

"Last year a driver hit the power pole and went into the fence.

"Then a drink-driver cleaned out three cars.

"On Sunday, [another] driver lost it, went into the fence.”

Tyson said a previous offender who hit the fence came back and fixed it.

"We had him on camera and said 'if you fix the fence we won't take it further, so he did.”

Kellie Brown, whose son Jesse rents number 83, said she knew of three accidents in the last 12 months at the black spot, and was concerned for his welfare.

Tyson said his neighbour at number 83, Rod Gander, was also very concerned about pedestrian safety at the location.

He said the location needed some attention.

"They need to put up barricades, or at least some kerbing and channelling,” he said.

A police media spokeswoman said because the Sunday accident was a "non-injury crash” they would not be taking further action.

Noosa deputy mayor Frank Wilkie said due to the public holiday, a more detailed response from staff would be forthcoming later this week.