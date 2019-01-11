We're tops for wetting a line

YOU BEAUT: Jed Hamblin caught and released four bass to 45cm in Noosa recently including this beauty.

NOOSA has been rated as one of the best fishing spots in the world.

The local river, beaches and reefs have been judged in the top 10 of Australia by FishingBooker, a global website for booking fishing charters.

The list was created based on a number of factors such as user reviews, variety of species, and overall experience. Noosa is judged by FishingBooker as the pick of the Sunshine Coast's fishing villages and township with the Coast overall praised for its prime ability to hook a feed.

"These places not only have great weather almost year-round, they also have fishing most of the world can only dream of,” the FishingBooker guide said.

"Noosa shines bright as one of the very best fishing spots in the world.

"Fishing in Noosa will let you go for a multitude of fish species and try all sorts of different techniques.”

"You can experience some fantastic reel action on the 40 km stretch of water, all the while enjoying the wonderful surroundings about you.

"The upper parts of the river are home to Australian bass. Thanks to the unique geography of the area, surf fishing in Noosa is great.”

"Reef fishing will take you around 15 kilometres offshore. The reefs around Noosa produce some fantastic catches - Spanish and spotted Mackerel, yellowfin tuna, coral trout, and snapper are all on the menu.

Adam Nielson of Davo's Tackle World said Noosa's unusual lake and river system helps make Noosa special.

"They're a breeding ground for multitudes of species,” he said.

"It really is a fantastic area - you have the fresh up the Everglades, the weed beds in the lakes and then the salt (water fishing).

"The fact that our river bar is not the friendliest of places keep lots of boats away from our reefs and stops them getting hammered like the reefs off Mooloolaba,” Adam said.