Menu
Login
News

Wesfarmers' $776m Kidman bid to go to vote

23rd May 2019 10:07 AM

Kidman Resources shareholders will vote on Wesfarmers' $776 million takeover offer in August after the lithium miner entered into a scheme implementation deed with the WA-based conglomerate.

The companies say Wesfarmers has completed its due diligence and that Kidman's directors and its major shareholders all support the cash offer of $1.90 per share, which represents a 47.3 per cent premium to the price prior to the proposal's announcement.

"We are extremely proud of the hard work and achievements of all our staff and the significant progress we have made to date in developing the Mt Holland Lithium Project," Kidman chief executive Martin Donohue said.

bid kidman kidman station property vote wesfarmers

Top Stories

    How to help your pets age gracefully

    How to help your pets age gracefully

    News Greencross Vets Noosa Civic share their top tips for looking after pets as they enter the senior age bracket

    • 23rd May 2019 2:00 PM
    Aussie favourite takes the stage

    Aussie favourite takes the stage

    News Student's take to the stage in Strictly Ballroom

    Gift of billy carts has a bonus

    Gift of billy carts has a bonus

    News Lots of fun at billy cart derby for Noosa-based Sunshine Butterflies

    The buzz over Noosa's car alternatives

    The buzz over Noosa's car alternatives

    News Plugged in to Noosa electric expo