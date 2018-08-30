Major fire with explosions in Melbourne

A LARGE factory is on fire in West Footscray this morning, with locals reporting hearing explosions.

More than 20 trucks are currently on the scene on Somerville Rd. The blaze is currently burning out of control.

Neighbouring properties have been advised to shut their windows and turn off heating systems.

Factory fire off Sommerville Road. Nicole Garmston

A warning has been issued for homes within a two kilometre radius including Altona North, Braybrook, Brooklyn, Footscray, Kingsville, South Kingsville, Spotswood, Sunshine, Tottenham, West Footscray and Yarraville.

There is a large amount of smoke following the fire our crews are battling in #WestFootscray close your windows and doors, and turn off any heating or cooling systems. Seek medical advice if you are affected by the smoke. https://t.co/2qNiKM7Hwf — MFB (@MFB_NEWS) 29 August 2018

Callers to 3AW said they heard explosions this morning, with one saying: "It sounds like rolling thunder."