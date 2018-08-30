Menu
Login
The factory fire in West Footscray. Picture: Josh Fagan
The factory fire in West Footscray. Picture: Josh Fagan
Breaking

Major fire with explosions in Melbourne

30th Aug 2018 7:07 AM

A LARGE factory is on fire in West Footscray this morning, with locals reporting hearing explosions.

More than 20 trucks are currently on the scene on Somerville Rd. The blaze is currently burning out of control.

Neighbouring properties have been advised to shut their windows and turn off heating systems.

Factory fire off Sommerville Road.
Factory fire off Sommerville Road. Nicole Garmston

A warning has been issued for homes within a two kilometre radius including Altona North, Braybrook, Brooklyn, Footscray, Kingsville, South Kingsville, Spotswood, Sunshine, Tottenham, West Footscray and Yarraville.

Callers to 3AW said they heard explosions this morning, with one saying: "It sounds like rolling thunder."
editors picks fire melbourne west footscray

Top Stories

    It's an oh-so-vogue hair salon

    It's an oh-so-vogue hair salon

    News Boutique hair and beauty offers something modern

    • 30th Aug 2018 5:51 AM
    Anything but mellow yellow

    Anything but mellow yellow

    News Resident at Arcare enjoyed a bright morning tea last Friday

    Cooroy is streets ahead once more for fun time

    Cooroy is streets ahead once more for fun time

    News Christmas in Cooroy theme announced

    No right of way in reverse park

    No right of way in reverse park

    News It may feel right -but it's wrong

    Local Partners