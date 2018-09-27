Hunt for men who beat, tortured kangaroos

POLICE are searching for three men who filmed themselves torturing and killing two kangaroos.

Videos show two kangaroos being hit with men wearing knuckle-dusters and being stabbed in the head and neck, according to Nine News.

One of the animals may also have been burned. The videos were found on the phone of a Perth man who was arrested for an unrelated matter.

Detectives in Joondalup, Western Australia have released images of the men and believe the attacks happened on two dates this year: Saturday, 19 May and Saturday, 16 June.

It's believed the attacks took place in Western Australia but police are not certain of the location.

One of the men in the images has already been identified (his face has been pixilated) but police are looking to identify the remaining three men in the images.

One of the men has already been identified. Source: Western Australia Police.

The first man is described as: 20-30 years of age, fair skinned, medium build with dark facial hair. He was wearing a black beanie with a white emblem on the front and a black hooded top.

The second man is described as: 25-30 years of age, fair skinned, solid build with short brown hair and clean shaven. He was wearing a black hooded top.

Shocking videos show two kangaroos being bashed. Source: Western Australia Police.

The third man is described as: 25-30 years of age, fair skinned, medium build with facial hair. He was wearing a dark coloured top with an emblem on the front and writing on the sleeves.

Police searching for three men. Source: Western Australia Police

If you have any information on the identity of the three males, or the animal cruelty incidents, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au. You can remain anonymous and rewards are offered.