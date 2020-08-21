Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Smarter Shopping

Westfield shuts down 129 shops

by Alexis Carey
21st Aug 2020 10:22 AM

 

Westfield's parent company has closed dozens of shops - including Rivers, Noni B, Katies, Millers and Crossroads - as a nasty rent spat escalates.

Scentre Group, the parent company of the Westfield chain, made the call to temporarily lock down stores owned by Mosaic Brands, leaving more than 400 jobs on the line.

The dispute arose after Mosaic and several other brands either refused to pay rent or only paid a lower rate while COVID-19 lockdowns were in place.

Mosaic chairman Richard Facioni condemned the landlord's decision to halt trading in the current retail climate.

"These actions are extremely disappointing, given the current environment, and difficult to comprehend in the context of a relationship that spans close to 40 years," he said in a statement sent to news.com.au.

"Mosaic continues to conduct rental negotiations in good faith with all landlords, including Scentre Group, in the spirit of sharing the burden of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, consistent with Government recommendations."

RELATED: Follow our live coronavirus coverage

Westfield’s parent company has closed stores over a rent dispute. Picture: Robert Pozo/AAP
Westfield’s parent company has closed stores over a rent dispute. Picture: Robert Pozo/AAP

RELATED: Victoria's lockdown rules explained

Mosaic Brands is Australia's leading specialty fashion retail group, with the Millers, W.Lane, Noni B, Rivers, Katies, Autograph, Rockmans, Crossroads and beme brands in its network of 1332 Australian stores and with 6800 employees on the books.

It is understood affected team members will be redeployed elsewhere until the issue is resolved and are receiving support from the company.

However, Mosaic isn't the only high-profile retailer to clash with landlords over rent during the pandemic.

Earlier this year, billionaire Solomon Lew refused to pay rent for his Premier Investment shops - including Just Jeans, Portmans and Smiggle - after they were voluntarily shut during the nationwide lockdown back in March.

Retailer Accent Group also refused to pay rent during the crisis, while Red Rooster's parent company Craveable Brands also allegedly contacted a Melbourne landlord to claim it would be cutting the rent for April due to the virus.

Fast food billionaire Jack Cowin - the owner of Burger King's Australian franchise, Hungry Jack's - also followed suit in April by embarking on a three-month rent strike.

"We propose to defer gross rent for three months, or until the restrictions are lifted and our company's trading patterns show signs of returning to normal," Mr Cowin wrote in a letter sent to landlords, according to the West Australian.

News.com.au contacted Scentre Group for comment.

 

 

Originally published as Westfield shuts down 129 shops

More Stories

Show More
business coronavirus covid-19 editors picks retails shops westfield

Just In

    Just In

      Melissa Doyle departs Seven

      Melissa Doyle departs Seven
      • 21st Aug 2020 10:40 AM

      Top Stories

        Noosa delays tougher signage law crackdown

        Premium Content Noosa delays tougher signage law crackdown

        Council News A move to give Noosa businesses an extra six months to comply with vexed new signage local law has one operator scratching his head.

        Noosa Mayor, deputy’s financial interests revealed

        Premium Content Noosa Mayor, deputy’s financial interests revealed

        News Register of interests shows Noosa Mayor has entrepreneurial streak

        Queenslanders turn on each other in COVID crisis

        Premium Content Queenslanders turn on each other in COVID crisis

        News Calls to Crime Stoppers spiked by a massive 66 per cent

        Scott Hillier reveals his latest fishing tips

        Premium Content Scott Hillier reveals his latest fishing tips

        News Which popular fish is getting active off the Sunshine Coast? Scott Hiller has the...