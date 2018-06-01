West's best for the movie buffs

MAJESTIC Theatre icon Ron West's retirement didn't last long.

The 85-year-old was lured back to his "second home” in Pomona to again be an active member in keeping the oldest Australian silent movie theatre a working venue.

New theatre committee head Cherry Bright said Ron is now presenting a showcase of his own favourite movies this weekend, starting 7pm today with La Dolce Vita.

"Not the silent films this time, but some award winning classic 'talkies' spread over several genres,” she said.

"Ron worked with David Stratton for many years and has been involved in the film industry for 70 years.

"He is looking forward to screening these classic films and will be available for Q&A after each film.”

Other classics to be screened include And Then There Were None and Spellbound.

Visit www.themajestic theatre.com.au or call 5485 2330.