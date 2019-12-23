Wet Christmas as severe storms predicted for Coast

THE Sunshine Coast could see severe storms for Christmas Day, with predicted rainfall totals to 25mm set to increase over the next day.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a 70 per cent chance of rain on Christmas Eve, with falls between 3-6mm.

However, that will ramp up to a 90 per cent chance on Christmas Day with totals from 15-25mm.

Forecaster Jess Gardner said the expectation was those forecast totals could be greater.

A southerly change pushing up the coast brought some light drizzle this morning.

Ms Gardner said the real action would come from tomorrow when an upper trough pushed into the southeast, amplifying rainfall prospects as it moved north.

"The Sunshine Coast could see severe storms on Christmas Day," she said. "They're more likely then than on Christmas Eve."

The southerly change and increased cloud cover would see temperatures ease to just 25C on Christmas Day.

There may also be lingering showers into Boxing Day as the upper trough clears to the north but from Friday the chance of more rain will rapidly diminish.

A low easterly swell would see a continuation of the small waves now on offer while offshore a low southerly swell would persist.

Expect a 29C maximum today. Winds that were south-westerly early should turn east, northeast at 15-20km/h by the early afternoon.

Christmas Eve would also peak at 29C with 3-6mm expected and the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon to evening.

Light winds early would shift north east at 15-25km/h in the afternoon.

Christmas Day won't get warmer than 25C with cloudy conditions and the likelihood of solid rain and showers and the chance of severe storms.

Winds light early would increase from the east, southeast at 15-25km/h in the afternoon.

Southeast, to east, south-easterly conditions would then persist through until at least Sunday.