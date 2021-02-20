Wet, cool weather to make way for “cracker” of a week

Two- year-old Grace Robb soaks up the rain on her family property at Ninderry. Picture: Lachie Millard

The wet, cool weather hanging around the Sunshine Coast is set to make way for a “beautiful cracker” of day on Monday with temperatures set to soar.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Matt Marshall said light showers were expected to linger around the Coast this weekend.

“There was a little bit of shower activity around yesterday and last night,” he said.

“There was light rainfall with areas of the Sunshine Coast seeing 1 to 2mm.

“It’s a bit dreary out there at the moment, it’s an overcast day.”

Mr Marshall said the parts of the region would see patchy, light showers on Saturday with rainfalls of 4 to 10mm, and possibly a few light showers on Sunday.

“It’s going to be quite cool today, going for a top of 27C in Maroochydore,” he said.

“But it’s going to be the last cool day for a while, for the coming few days at least.

“We’re going to see things really start to warm up on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

“The weather is really going to take a turn as we go into Monday.

“It’s going to be a beautiful, cracker of a day reaching up to 32C.”﻿



Weekend weather forecasts:

Caloundra: Saturday – 26C, Sunday – 32C

Maleny: Saturday – 23C, Sunday – 30C

Nambour: Saturday – 26C, Sunday – 33C

Maroochydore: Saturday – 27C, Sunday – 32C

Noosa Heads: Saturday – 26C, Sunday – 32C